InvestHK visits Middle East to attract business investment to Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 April 2025 – ​Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) Mr Charles Ng will commence his duty visit to the Middle East from today (April 6) to April 10, with key engagements in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The visit underscores Hong Kong’s commitment to deepening economic ties with these dynamic markets and promoting the city as a premier gateway for Middle Eastern businesses seeking opportunities on the Mainland and in the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Hong Kong has a strong, long-standing and ever-growing relationship with the Gulf region including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, marked by increasing co-operation in finance, trade, and investment. The city’s merchandise trade with the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf reached US$21.6 billion in 2023. These partnerships are further strengthened through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which fosters greater connectivity and economic opportunities.

“Amid an increasingly complex global landscape and geopolitical uncertainties, countries in the Middle East are actively diversifying their investments. Hong Kong, as a global financial centre and a ‘super connector’ between the Mainland, Asia, and the rest of the world, is uniquely positioned to support this shift,” said Mr Ng. “Under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, our city offers a robust legal system, free flow of capital and information, and internationally aligned regulations. Beyond finance, Hong Kong is also a hub for trade, logistics, innovation and professional services. It serves as a gateway for Middle Eastern partners to tap into the Mainland and the broader Asia-Pacific region.”

As part of its commitment to financial diversification, the city has developed a supportive platform for Islamic finance, including sukuk issuance and tax law amendments to ensure a level playing field with conventional bonds and the successful launch of three government sukuk. It continues to welcome more Islamic financial institutions and products to leverage Hong Kong’s international financial platform and tap into opportunities across Asia and the Mainland.

During his visit to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai, Mr Ng will participate in numerous high-level business roundtables co-organised with Asia House, bringing together representatives from prominent businesses, family offices, and investors. He will also meet with representatives from leading Middle Eastern companies and discuss how establishing a presence in Hong Kong can drive their global expansion strategies.

These engagements aim to strengthen economic ties, foster collaboration, and attract more businesses from the Middle East to invest and expand through Hong Kong. By leveraging Hong Kong’s unique position as a global financial and multinational supply chain management hub, InvestHK seeks to facilitate mutually beneficial partnerships that drive innovation and growth across regions.