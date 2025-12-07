Iran and Belarus Emphasize Strengthening Trade Cooperation

Tehran: In a pivotal meeting with the Belarusian ambassador, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran underscored the importance of enhancing trade cooperation between Iran and Belarus. He suggested that organizing a joint commission meeting could address numerous trade issues faced by both countries.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Mohammad Ali Dehqan Dehnavi highlighted the existing capacities for trade between the two nations, expressing a commitment to bolster economic relations across various sectors. He mentioned that the upcoming 18th session of the Iran-Belarus Joint Commission would be an opportunity for officials from both sides to meet, setting the stage for increased collaboration.

The Belarus ambassador echoed the significance of the Joint Commission meeting, emphasizing its role in eliminating many trade obstacles. The interaction of officials from both countries at this session is seen as a crucial step towards paving the way for enhanced trade relations.