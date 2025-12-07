Tabriz: The Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization met with the Director General for Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tabriz on Saturday. Their discussions highlighted the significant role Iran plays in the organization, particularly concerning counter-terrorism efforts.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expressed his appreciation for the successful execution of the Sahand joint anti-terrorism exercise. He emphasized the importance of securing member states and recognized Iran’s active and effective participation in the organization’s counter-terrorism initiatives as a testament to its commitment to confronting regional threats.

During the meeting, the Director General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS Affairs from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the significance of the SCO and its regional anti-terrorism structure in Iran’s foreign policy. He described the organization as a crucial element for the future security framework of the region. He affirmed Iran’s support for existing plans and programs aimed at strengthening the anti-terrorism structure.