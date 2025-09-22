Tehran: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement condemning a drone attack targeting a mosque in the city of Fasher, Sudan. This attack resulted in multiple casualties among Sudanese worshippers.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the statement released on Sunday night highlighted that the drone attack constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law. The Ministry expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and called for an immediate cessation of attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure in Sudan. It further urged that the ongoing crisis in the country should be resolved through dialogue among Sudanese parties.