

Tehran: Iran has denounced the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions related to its nuclear program as “unjustifiable” after the collapse of negotiations with Western powers and subsequent strikes by Israeli and US forces on its nuclear sites. The sanctions, which restrict dealings tied to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile activities, were reactivated through the “snapback” mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal.





According to France24.com, the Iranian foreign ministry released a statement urging all countries not to recognize the “illegal situation” created by these measures. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on Iran to engage in direct talks and urged UN member states to enforce the sanctions to pressure Iran into compliance.





The foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany expressed their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while also urging Tehran to avoid any actions that could escalate tensions.





Iran had previously allowed UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites, but President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized the United States’ proposal to exchange a temporary reprieve for Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium as unacceptable. An attempt by Russia and China to delay the sanctions until April was unsuccessful, resulting in their implementation early Sunday morning.





Germany, along with Britain and France, justified triggering the sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance with its obligations. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while also expressing openness to negotiating a new agreement.





Russia, however, declared it would not enforce the sanctions, deeming them invalid. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of undermining efforts for constructive solutions in the UN Security Council and using pressure tactics against Tehran.





The reinstatement of sanctions marks a “snapback” to measures that were lifted in 2015 when Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program. The United States had already imposed significant sanctions following its withdrawal from the deal under President Donald Trump.





Iran and the United States had participated in several rounds of talks earlier this year, mediated by Oman, which fell apart in June after attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. In response to the new sanctions, Iran has recalled its envoys from Britain, France, and Germany for consultations.





On the domestic front, the renewed sanctions are expected to exacerbate Iran’s already struggling economy. An Iranian engineer named Dariush expressed concerns over the worsening economic conditions, noting the rising exchange rate and increased prices. The dollar reached a record high against the rial in the black market, as reported by currency tracking websites.

