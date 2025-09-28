

Kyiv: Ukraine reported a devastating aerial assault by Russia involving hundreds of drones and missiles, resulting in at least four casualties in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. The attack, which occurred overnight, also prompted Poland to take defensive measures by scrambling jets to secure its airspace.





According to France24.com, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed that Russia launched around 500 drones and more than 40 missiles. He took to Telegram to voice his condemnation, stating that Moscow’s actions warrant the “harshest pressure from the world.” Zelensky shared footage depicting flames engulfing a multi-storey apartment block, a vivid illustration of the attack’s impact.





Kyiv’s Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, described the assault as “massive” and urged residents to seek shelter. He confirmed that six people were injured, with five receiving hospital treatment and one treated on-site. The governor of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region reported additional injuries from Russian strikes there.





Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, accused Russia of targeting civilians and called for stronger economic sanctions from the West as a response to these actions.





Poland’s armed forces responded to the attacks by deploying fighter jets and elevating the alert status of their air defense systems. These measures are intended to protect Polish airspace and citizens, particularly in regions bordering Ukraine.





In a broader context, this incident is part of a series of accusations by European nations against Russia for violating their airspace. NATO has interpreted these actions as a test of its resolve, though Russia denies any intent to attack NATO countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that any aggression towards Russia would be met with a decisive response.





Meanwhile, President Zelensky, after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, announced that Ukraine’s defense capabilities have been bolstered with the Israeli Patriot system, with more systems expected in the autumn.





Tensions remain high as both Kyiv and Moscow acknowledged that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, has been disconnected from the grid for four days, raising concerns of a possible nuclear incident.

