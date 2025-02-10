General

Iran’s Greco-Roman Wrestling Team Triumphs at Zagreb Open Ranking Event

iadminComments Off on Iran’s Greco-Roman Wrestling Team Triumphs at Zagreb Open Ranking Event


Zagreb: Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team has secured first place at the Zagreb Open Ranking Event.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian team won two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal at the sporting event held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Gholam-Reza Farrokhi in the 82 kg category and Ali-Akbar Yousefi in the 130 kg category won gold medals.

Other Iranian athletes, Mehdi Ahadi (55 kg), Mohammad-Mehdi Keshtkar (63 kg), and Danial Sohrabi (72 kg), earned silver medals. Additionally, Pouya Naserpour, in the 60 kg weight class, secured a bronze medal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran claimed the team title in men’s Greco-Roman with 147 points, surpassing the Republic of Azerbaijan (134 points), and Hungary (119 points). The 2025 Zagreb Open Ranking Event took place from February 7 to 9, 2025.

iadmin

Related Articles
General

Iran FM Highlights Importance of War Readiness in Preventing Conflict.

iadmin

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has argued that readiness for war is what prevents the country from getting involved in a war. Speaking at a gathering of commanders and officers of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday, …
General

GACA Signs MoC with Lilium to Activate Advanced Air Mobility Roadmap

iadmin

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Lilium GmbH, a leading German manufacturer of vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VOTL). The MoC will contribute to the development of the regulatory …
General

Saudi Foreign Minister Participates in the Ministerial Meeting ‘United for Sudan’

iadmin

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated yesterday in the ministerial meeting on Sudan, titled “United for Sudan” on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General in…