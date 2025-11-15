Iran’s Muay Thai Fighters Secure Medals at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

Riyadh: Iranian female Muay Thai fighters Zahra Akbari and Fereshte Hassanzadeh have received silver and bronze medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh. In the 55-60 kg category, Zahra Akbari faced off against her Turkish rival in the final match. With a total score of 29-28, she won the silver medal.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in the 45-50 kg category, Hassanzadeh stood against a Moroccan rival in the final and received her silver medal. The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games is underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.