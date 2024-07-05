Jazan Border Guards Thwarts Smuggling 340 Kg of Khat

Jizan: Border Guard land patrols in Al-Ardah sector in the Jazan region have thwarted the smuggling of 340 kilograms of Khat. Initial regulatory procedures were promptly carried out, and the confiscated items were transferred to the appropriate authorities.

Citizens and residents are urged to report any information pertaining to drug smuggling or related activities. Reports can be made by contacting emergency numbers (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions or (999) in other regions of the Kingdom. Additionally, reports can be submitted to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control hotline (995) or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with utmost confidentiality.

Source: Suadi Press Agency