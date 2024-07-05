Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to OIC Meets with SESRIC Director General

Jeddah: The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani, has received the Director General of the Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Zehra Zmrt Selçuk, at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah.

The meeting reviewed SESRIC’s efforts as an OIC subsidiary and its important role in carrying out studies, research, and publishing statistics, and socio-economic information on the OIC Member States for their use.

The meeting also reviewed SESRIC’s efforts in conducting research on economic and social development in the Member States and transferring successful experiences to help develop proposals to initiate and strengthen cooperation among them.

The two sides also discussed ways and means to upgrade the efforts of the center and other agencies to meet the expectations placed on them and enhance their role in developing joint Islamic action. SESRIC aims to organize an

d support training programs that meet the needs expressed by the Member States, and to assist them in training their administrative and technical staff in the relevant fields.

Source: Suadi Press Agency