Minister of Communications Meets with Heads of Meta and Google to Boost Kingdom’s Digital Economy



Riyadh: The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, met with the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, during an official visit to the United States to enhance cooperation in the fields of AI and modern technologies, develop digital capabilities, and support developers and innovative solutions for leading companies.

Al-Swaha also met with the President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, Ruth Porat, to discuss opportunities for partnership and cooperation in AI, data analysis, and cloud computing. They also explored enhancing investment opportunities to develop the Kingdom’s digital economy, digital infrastructure, and capabilities to support innovation and boost the Kingdom’s position in the tech sector.

Source: Saudi Press Agency