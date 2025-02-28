MWC 2025: AI solutions that change business and improve customer experience

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imagine your business operating at peak efficiency. Data is processed instantly, customer queries are resolved in seconds, and routine processes are automated. This is not a fantasy, but a reality that QazCode creates. At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 3-6, the company will demonstrate how advanced AI solutions are helping businesses and organizations achieve leadership in their industries.

How Kazakhstan is leading the AI race: Breakthrough technologies at MWC 2025

In recent years, Kazakhstan has been actively developing its technology infrastructure, which has contributed to the growth of innovative companies and attracted investment in AI and other advanced technologies. The International Monetary Fund ranked Kazakhstan in the top 50 countries for AI readiness in 2023, ahead of all Central Asian countries.

Kazakhstan’s high position in the rating was the result of comprehensive efforts to develop the digital ecosystem, and QazCode‘s participation at MWC was another confirmation of the country’s success.

“Kazakhstan strives to be on par with the world leaders in digitalization by actively developing infrastructure, IT and human capital. We are pleased to present our achievements on the international platform of MWC, where we have the opportunity to demonstrate how our technologies help businesses optimize processes and reach new heights. It is also a great chance to build partnerships with industry leaders and share experiences to further develop the technology ecosystem in the regions,” said Oleksii Sharavar, CEO at QazCode.

The KAZ-LLM Big Language Model: a breakthrough in localized technology

One of the company’s significant projects was the development of the first national language model KAZ-LLM. The model was created in partnership with the Institute of Smart Systems and AI (ISSAI NU) and Astana Hub, under the coordination of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan. The project aims to bridge the gap for underrepresented language groups, making technology accessible to all.

Moreover, KAZ-LLM has already gained international recognition—it won the GSMA Foundry Excellence Award 2025 in the Artificial Intelligence category, confirming its high quality and importance for technological advancement.

The model, based on 150 billion tokens, covers Kazakh, Russian, English and Turkish and is considered a local version of GPT. The support of the computing power of 8 DGX H100 volume allowed to accelerate the learning process and analyze massive data sets in seconds.

The national model enables businesses to develop chatbots, customer support systems, automate document flow, and analyze data. For example, local banks will be able to speed up the processing of requests in the local language, and retailers will be able to improve the user experience by incorporating the model into their processes. Educational and scientific institutions will be able to create applications for teaching the local language.

QazCode collaborates with leading international organizations such as GSMA Foundry and Barcelona Supercomputing Center to share experiences and implement global best practices in AI.

Also in the summer of 2024, QazCode announced the creation of Central Asia’s first GPU cloud for the development of AI products based on NVIDIA technology.

AI as a tool for transformation

According to recent data, 98.4% of companies worldwide have increased their investment in AI, and 90.5% consider it a key element of their strategies. This emphasizes the importance of AI for business goals and competitiveness. MWC 2025 will display solutions that help solve business challenges and simplify people’s daily lives using advanced technologies:

AI RAG Powered Chatbots and intelligent agents: These solutions combine a powerful search model with generative GPT and instantly analyze text and visual data, helping companies process large volumes of information with precision. For example, customer queries that previously took hours to resolve are now resolved in seconds. Query time is reduced by 85% , which can directly affect ROI.

These solutions combine a powerful search model with generative GPT and instantly analyze text and visual data, helping companies process large volumes of information with precision. For example, customer queries that previously took hours to resolve are now resolved in seconds. Query time is reduced by , which can directly affect ROI. AI Tutor is a system that helps students and pupils improve their knowledge by automatically generating lessons and tests on specific subjects. Support for multiple languages, including Kazakh, Turkish, English, and Russian, allows the solution to be customized to meet the needs of different users. AI Tutor will be showcased at MWC 2025, demonstrating how AI can make learning more accessible, efficient and open new horizons for the educational process.

In addition, QazCode solutions are designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes and cultural sensitivities in every region of the world. They are suitable for both SMEs and large corporations, providing flexibility and scalability.

booth 6F12

About QazCode

QazCode is an IT company and exclusive digital partner of Beeline Kazakhstan. The company is part of the VEON group listed on the NASDAQ and Euronext stock exchanges. The company has over 750 employees with 8 years of experience in software development for the telecom and IT markets with a deep understanding of business and technology. The solution portfolio includes the development of private Large Language Models (LLM) with a focus on data security, process optimization through Agile methodologies, full-cycle implementation of Business Support Systems (BSS), and IT outsourcing for effective product development, team expansion, and project management to help accelerate time to market. The company already operates in Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and is actively expanding its presence in new markets.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator providing converged communications and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating in six countries with over 7% of the world’s population – Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan – VEON transforms people’s lives through technology services that empower people and drive economic growth. VEON is headquartered in Dubai.

Madina Turlybekova

Corporate Communications Department

Beeline Kazakhstan

QazCode

+7 700 999 55 13

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/890b9f59-e7a5-490a-a7c7-48c70c7df24b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd19b588-1a2f-4ae8-a350-a50d90584337

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001051079