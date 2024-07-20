

A new floating crane has joined the Egyptian Suez Canal maritime fleet on Saturday 20/7/2024.

The Alexandria-based Kased Khair for General Supplies and Contracting Company locally manufactured the floating crane (CC) at the South Korean Shipyard GUESUNG TECH, said the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

The crane vessel can lift 2,200 tons as it has four lines, with lifting capacity of 550 kg each. It is 90 meters in height, 45 meters in width, and 7 meters in depth. Meanwhile, the draft of the ship is five meters.

Suez Canal Authority Chief Admiral Osama Rabie said that the authority adopts an ambitious strategy to modernize and develop its naval fleet through various steps. These include constructing new units directly within the authority’s shipyards, collaborating on joint constructions with international shipyards, and acquiring units already in operation in the maritime market.

The SCA already has two crane vessels ‘Rescue 1’ and ‘Rescue 2,’ with lifting capacity of 500 tons each. Every crane is 60.9 meters

in height and 26.6 meters in width.

