OIC Condemns Israeli Regime’s Decision to Occupy Gaza

Tehran: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to occupy Gaza in the strongest possible terms in a statement issued on Friday. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said in a statement: “We condemn in the strongest terms the decision of the Israeli occupying authorities to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip and displace nearly one million Palestinians.”

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the occupation of Gaza City will result in the displacement of more than 900,000 Palestinians from the city to the “Mawasi” area west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Previously, Jassem Mohammed al-Badawi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said in response to the Israeli regime’s decision to occupy Gaza City that this decision is a clear violation of all UN resolutions and international laws and an emphasis on Tel Aviv’s steps towards threatening the security and stability of the region.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that t

he Israeli security cabinet, in its meeting on Thursday night, agreed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to completely occupy Gaza City.