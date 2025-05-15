Join the 9 Days and Nights of Festivities Against Victoria Harbour’s Iconic Skyline

IDBR1 IDBR2 IDBR3 HONG KONG, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The boats are fierce, the drums are loud and the energy is electric – Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Festival is back in spectacular style! Each year, this high-adrenaline celebration draws elite paddlers from around the world to compete in one of the city’s most anticipated summer events. While races take place citywide, the spotlight will shine on the 2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, returning to Victoria Harbour from 7-8 June. The race will transform the Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade into a festival hotspot each year. This year, over 190 teams from 12 countries and regions, including teams from Qatar and Egypt for the first time, will compete in high-energy races set against Hong Kong’s iconic skyline, drawing cheering crowds of locals and visitors alike.

The 9 Days and Nights of Festivities Against Victoria Harbour’s Iconic Skyline

To mark the start of Dragon Boat Festival and build up momentum ahead of the races, HKTB is hosting 9 days and nights of action-packed celebrations starting 31 May along the photogenic Avenue of Stars. From 1pm to 10pm daily, visitors can look forward to festive foods, icy-cold beverages, summery sweets and photo opportunities galore with the dazzling harbour as a backdrop. The area will also include festive photo spots with displays of Ocean Park Hong Kong’s adorable Panda Friends – the giant pandas An An, Ke Ke, Ying Ying, and Le Le, along with the adorable twin cubs Elder Sister and Little Brother. A special pop-up store will offer a selection of panda-themed merchandise.

As the action peaks on 7-8 June, spectators can enjoy free entry and shaded viewing areas along the waterfront from Tsim Sha Tsui East to the Avenue of Stars. In Urban Council Centenary Garden, refreshing beers will be available at a lively Beer Garden set up to beat the summer heat and Cirque du Soleil performers will delight attendees with surprise appearances during the event. Find out more details of the event at the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s event website.

A Month of Tradition, Craft and Celebration

Dragon Boat Festival was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. With its deep cultural roots, the Dragon Boat Festival aligns perfectly with inaugural Hong Kong ICH Month—a celebration in June that invites visitors to experience Hong Kong’s cultural richness.

Visitors can participate in highlight tours to explore the ICH-related traditional craftsmanship, such as bamboo steamer-making techniques, etc. Sign up for the tour at the Hong Kong International Airport Visitor Centre or Kowloon Visitor Centre starting 9 June, or visit the Hong Kong ICH Month 2025 website for more details.

Whether you’re drawn by the thrilling races, immersive festivals or deep-rooted traditions, late May and June is the perfect time to experience Hong Kong. The city welcomes visitors with a packed calendar of events that honour the past while embracing the present.

Media can download photos at the following link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=1995&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Holly Chan

Tel : 2807 6206

Email: [email protected] Ms Sarah Ho

Tel : 2807 6372

Email : [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c75b361-1b29-4da1-b039-ee0aa141c65b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8006eb41-848f-4273-a6c8-704ee6c4c18c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f41297bd-0310-495e-8733-209a5820bc73

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9453022