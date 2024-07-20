

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania al Mashat said that government gives a top priority to ensuring governance of investment expenditure and the implementation of the public investment ceiling determined by the prime minister, amounting to one trillion Egyptian pounds for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Mashat was addressing a meeting organized by the Ministry of Local Development with the governors and their deputies, in the presence of Local Development Minister Manal Awad.

The meeting falls within the framework of prime minister’s directives to organize meetings between ministries and governors to give them first hand information about development projects and various programs carried out in across governorates as well as the investment plans.

Mashat highlighted a decision issued by Prime Minister Moustafa Madboul to form a governance committee for state’s public investments under the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.

S

he added that the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation has already begun measures of activating the governance of the investment spending and boosting investments of the private sector, in order to ensure adherence to the predetermined limit of the investment expenditure.

Source: State Information Service Egypt