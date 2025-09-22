Lisbon: Portugal has officially recognized the state of Palestine, amid growing global public support for Palestinians facing the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza. Portugal’s Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced his country’s formal recognition of Palestine at Portugal’s Permanent Mission in New York on Sunday, the country’s broadcaster RTP reported.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Rangel stated that “the recognition of the state of Palestine is the realization of a fundamental, constant, and fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy.” He emphasized that today’s declaration is a direct result of the Council of Ministers’ decision on September 18, after a consultation process involving the president of the republic and a majority of parliamentary parties.

Rangel further expressed that Portugal “advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace” and stressed the urgency of a ceasefire. The announcement follows similar recognitions from Britain, Australia, and Canada ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Several other countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Malta, are anticipated to announce their recognition of Palestine in the near future. Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has expressed gratitude towards countries that have recognized or are preparing to acknowledge the State of Palestine.

Shahin remarked that this international support sends “a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions of continuing their occupation forever.”