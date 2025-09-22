Isfahan: In a pivotal match held at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Tractor FC clinched a significant 2-1 victory over Sepahan FC, propelling them to the top of this year’s Iran Professional League standings. The match took place on September 21, 2025, and was a crucial encounter for both teams vying for dominance in the league.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the victory was instrumental for Tractor FC, marking their ascent to the league’s top position. The match unfolded with intense competition, as both teams displayed strategic play and determination. Tractor FC’s ability to secure the win underscores their strong performance throughout the season, maintaining their status as formidable contenders in the league.