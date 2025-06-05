Bras­lia: Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, leading a delegation to Brazil, has described the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, as a pioneering figure who not only changed the history of a nation but also shaped the course of human awakening. Qalibaf made the remarks while addressing a ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing in Bras­lia on Wednesday night.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Qalibaf referred to the late leader’s legacy, stating that Imam Khomeini was the architect of a movement founded on three fundamental pillars: Rationality, justice, and spirituality. The parliament speaker highlighted that the Imam’s perception of religion laid the foundation for governance and brought justice as the essence of religiosity and humanity to society.

Qalibaf noted that from the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini had described the ‘Zionist regime’ as a manifestation of global hegemony, emphasizing his rational view on resistance. He elaborated that Imam Khomeini considered the Palestinian cause not only an Islamic matter but also a human, rational, and civilizational one. He stated that solidarity with the Palestinian people is a human duty before it is a religious or ideological matter.

Qalibaf further emphasized that Imam Khomeini’s vision is evident in the pursuit of social justice and in the voices of the deprived and oppressed. He remarked that the efforts of Latin American, African, and Asian nations in striving for independence and justice against global arrogance echo the late Imam’s legacy.

Leading a delegation, Qalibaf is currently on the final leg of a three-nation Latin American tour. After traveling to Venezuela and Cuba, he visited Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.