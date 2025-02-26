Sahm Capital and Eddekhar Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Financial Literacy and Investment Solutions at CMF Riyadh 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2025 – In a significant move to advance financial literacy and empower employees with smarter financial solutions, Sahm Capital, a fintech-driven financial firm fully licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) [License No. 22251-25], has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eddekhar, a pioneering B2B digital savings platform. The partnership was formalized at CMF Riyadh 2025, a premier global financial forum that connects leading financial markets worldwide.

This collaboration seamlessly integrates Sahm Capital’s expertise in financial markets with Eddekhar’s innovative savings solutions, creating a comprehensive financial wellness ecosystem for employees. The initiative aims to instill sustainable savings habits and strategic investment awareness, enabling employees to build long-term financial security.

“At Sahm Capital, we believe that financial empowerment begins with education,” said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital. “Through this partnership, Eddekhar simplifies the savings process, while Sahm Capital provides the investment solutions needed to grow and secure those savings for the future.”

Under this MOU, employees will have access to investment solutions tailored to their risk tolerance, along with tools to cultivate sustainable savings habits. Both companies share a common mission to enhance financial literacy and equip employees with the resources needed to achieve long-term financial security and wealth growth.

“Financial literacy is the cornerstone of long-term wealth building,” said Adnan Alkhiary, Founder & CEO of Eddekhar. “By joining forces with Sahm Capital, we are enabling employees to move beyond just saving—empowering them with the tools, knowledge, and access to investment opportunities that drive financial growth.”

Together, Sahm Capital and Eddekhar are redefining financial well-being, equipping employees with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve long-term financial stability, security, and prosperity.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com.

About Eddekhar

Eddekhar is a B2B digital savings platform that helps employees automatically set aside a portion of their salaries into dedicated savings accounts. By partnering with companies, we integrate directly with payroll systems making saving effortless and secure for employees.

We offer tailored investment options based on individual risk tolerance. This allows employees to grow their savings through carefully selected investment opportunities. Ensuring long-term financial stability and wealth-building. For more information, visit: https://www.eddekhar.com/en/.