Saudi Scouts Excel at Third International Muslim Scout Jamboree

Houston: The Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association (SABSA) continues its participation in the Third International Muslim Scout Jamboree at Strake Camp in Houston, US, organized by the National Association of Muslim Americans on Scouting, under the supervision of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

The Jamboree’s Thursday program included a competition among participants in the basics of electrical engineering and robot design and training on using especializd software and hardware. The Saudi scouts demonstrated an impressive level of proficiency in dealing with this technology.

The activities also included competitions in scouting leadership work, erection of gates, flagpoles, fences, and bridges using wood, and the correct use of knots, ties, and loops to install these works, as well as competitions in preparing cooking ovens and correctly lighting fires.

Source: Suadi Press Agency