Tehran: Iran and Russia have held talks to further boost relations on how to leverage the benefits of small modular reactors (SMRs). A delegation led by Nikolai Spassky, deputy for international affairs of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the meeting, both sides held talks on expanding cooperation in small modular reactors (SMRs) and the Iran-Hormoz nuclear power project and 1,250-megawatt units. The discussions, held with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stressed accelerating joint projects, with Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev expected to visit Iran soon to monitor progress on Bushehr’s Units 2 and 3.

Earlier in September, Eslami and Alexei Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, discussed prospects and agendas for cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.