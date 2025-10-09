Tehran: Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has declared that Iran’s recent show of strength has made it clear to adversaries that any future attacks would compel them to ‘beg for a ceasefire.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Aref made these remarks during a World Post Day ceremony on Thursday, emphasizing that the recent 12-day conflict has engendered ‘national solidarity and social capital’ for Iran. He stated, “We are not warmongers and have never started a war, but today the enemy has learned that if it attacks, it must plead for a truce and send messages.”

Aref recounted a meeting with the UN secretary-general in a foreign country, where the latter acknowledged that the outcome of the 12-day war effectively closed the chapter on any potential collapse of Iran’s government. He pointed out that adversaries have been attempting to dismantle the Islamic Republic since the 1979 Revolution, but each confrontation has instead fortified the system’s resilience and unity.

“Our situation today is much stronger and more cohesive than four months ago, before the 12-day defense,” Aref asserted, highlighting that while Iran does not desire conflict, it remains fully prepared. He noted that Iran’s missile capabilities, developed despite sanctions, have provided ‘a firm response to the Zionist regime’ during the conflict.