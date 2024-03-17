The Arab Republic of Egypt hosts an Egyptian-European Summit

Counsellor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, stated that Cairo is hosting today, Sunday, March 17, 2024, an Egyptian-European summit to upgrade relations between the two sides to the level of strategic and comprehensive partnership. The official spokesman explained that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will receive, today at the Federal Palace, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, head of current EU session and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo as well as leaders and heads of governments of Italy, Cyprus, Greece and Austria The President will also hold bilateral meetings with Egypt's European leaders, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations. A summit meeting will be held to discuss developing relations between Egypt and the European Union and its member states in various fields, most notably political relations, combating terrorism, and economic cooperation. The summit will also discuss the regional situation, especially the war in the G aza Strip and ways of restoring regional security and stability, in addition to avoiding the repercussions of the current tensions on international peace. Source: State Information Service Egypt