To support small projects, Bank of Palestine signs an agreement worth 65 million



Ramallah Ma’an – Following the announcement of the deal to invest in Bank of Palestine shares with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Bank of Palestine signed an agreement to support and provide financing worth 65 million US dollars with a coalition that includes the International Finance Corporation (IFC), PROPARCO – the investment arm of the French Development Agency, and the “SANAD” Fund for financing micro, small and medium enterprises.

The agreement comes at a time when the Palestinian economy is facing recession due to the war on Gaza, which has affected many economic sectors, especially the small and medium-sized enterprises sector, which is the most affected by the current economic challenges. This sector represents the backbone of the Palestinian economy, and constitutes 90% of economic activity in Palestine.

In response to the requirements of empowering this sector, the three international financial institutions have taken t

he initiative to form an alliance aimed at providing additional liquidity to enhance and support SME programs during the current period, in addition to the recovery phase of the Palestinian economy. Through this alliance, the International Finance Corporation is contributing $35 million ($25 million from its own account, in addition to co-financing including a $6.5 million loan from the International Finance Corporation’s Global Financing Program for SMEs, and a $3.5 million loan from the International Finance Corporation’s Private Sector Development Program in the Middle East and North Africa). Meanwhile, Proparco of France will contribute $20 million, and the Sanad Fund $10 million.

‘As long-standing partners of Bank of Palestine, we are proud to stand by the Palestinian economy and are confident that this agreement will achieve its ambitious and important goal of helping Palestinian SMEs survive the current downturn and participate effectively in the upcoming economic recovery phase,’ said Francoise Lomba

rd, CEO of Proparco.

Through its contribution to this alliance, SANAD continues to demonstrate its tangible commitment to empowering SMEs and enhancing the inclusive financial landscape in the Middle East and North Africa. ‘Supporting SMEs is vital to achieving economic stability and growth, especially during challenging times,’ explained Dr. Daniela Buckman, Chairperson of SANAD. ‘SANAD’s contribution underscores our commitment to strengthening the inclusive financial system and empowering small businesses in Palestine. We believe this partnership will contribute to making a significant positive difference and supporting economic recovery efforts in the region,’ she added.

For his part, Hashim Shawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank of Palestine Group, said: ‘We affirm the bank’s continued support for financing the small and medium enterprises sector, emphasizing its commitment to contributing to the prosperity of this sector and its customers and beneficiaries. We believe that this agreement, in

partnership with this international coalition that includes the International Finance Corporation, Proparco, and the Sanad Fund, aims to enhance the ability to continue providing the necessary support to this vital economic sector. We realize that enhancing the ability of this sector to continue will contribute to enabling the real economy to recover, recover, and grow.’ Shawa added: ‘We are grateful to work in partnership with development finance institutions that have quickly unified their efforts and created this tool to support small and medium enterprises in record time, and during a very critical period facing the Palestinian economy.’

