Two Years of War in Gaza Leads to Regional Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

Tel Aviv: October 7, 2023, marked a turning point for Israel as Hamas fighters and allied militias breached Gaza’s fortified border, resulting in the death of nearly 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 251 hostages. This unexpected attack left a lasting mark on Israel, prompting a military response that has continued for two years.

According to Deutsche Welle, Israel’s retaliatory actions have led to severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Since October 8, 2023, Israeli Defense Forces’ operations have resulted in at least 66,000 Palestinian deaths, with 80% believed to be civilians, and approximately 169,000 injuries. These figures, provided by the Hamas-run Health Ministry of Gaza, are considered conservative by international agencies.

The International Organization for Migration highlights the destruction of 90% of Gaza’s homes, displacing 1.9 million of its 2.1 million residents. The Israeli-imposed “total blockade” has triggered acute famine, claiming at least 450 lives, including 150 children.

Despite heavy losses, Hamas remains active in Gaza. Israel’s military operations have targeted and killed several key Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. However, the group’s operations persist, posing ongoing challenges.

In late September 2025, US President Donald Trump proposed a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending hostilities. The plan calls for the release of all hostages and disarmament of Hamas, offering amnesty to those who agree to peaceful coexistence with Israel.

Beyond Gaza, regional tensions intensified as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen’s Houthis expressed solidarity with Hamas. Both groups, reportedly supported by Iran, have launched attacks on Israel. In response, Israel has conducted military operations against these entities, including the targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

International reactions to Israel’s conduct in Gaza have been critical. Accusations of genocide have emerged, supported by an independent UN commission, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, and Israeli human rights organizations. Israel’s government defends its actions, citing self-defense.

Legal proceedings against Israel have commenced on various fronts. South Africa filed a case with the International Court of Justice for violations of the UN Genocide Convention. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders on charges of war crimes, which have been rejected by Israel and its allies.

Efforts for Palestinian statehood have gained momentum, with 20 additional countries recognizing Palestine since October 2023. This movement supports a two-state solution, although Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu argues it could empower Hamas.

Several nations have responded by halting arms exports to Israel, and some, like Colombia and South Africa, have imposed sanctions. The European Union is considering economic measures, though internal disagreements persist.

Within Israel, opinions on the Gaza conflict vary. Some government officials advocate continued military action, while others, including relatives of hostages, call for a ceasefire. Protests and public opinion indicate that a majority of Israelis favor ending the hostilities.

The proposed peace plan offers a potential path to silence the conflict, but the damage and divisions caused by the war may require decades to mend.