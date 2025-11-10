UN Briefs Security Council on Rising Threats from Illicit Small Arms Trade



United Nations: Senior United Nations and civil society leaders have raised alarms over the accelerating illicit trade in small arms, urging the Security Council to adopt stronger measures for international controls and cooperation. The call to action comes amid rising military expenditures, sophisticated trafficking networks, and emerging technologies like 3D-printed weapons, which are exacerbating global security crises.





According to EMM, Deputy High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Adedeji Ebo reported over 1 billion firearms are currently in circulation globally. He highlighted that their proliferation is both a symptom and a driver of various security crises. Presenting the Secretary-General’s latest biennial report (document S/2025/670), Ebo outlined significant challenges despite some international and regional progress.





The illicit trade in small arms fuels violence, terrorism, and organized crime, particularly in regions like Libya, Yemen, and Haiti. Weapons, often diverted from national stockpiles or during transport, frequently end up in the hands of non-state actors. The rise of 3D-printed weapons further complicates the issue, making weapons more accessible on black markets.





Mohamed ibn Chambas, representing the African Union’s Silencing the Guns initiative, emphasized that while small arms don’t cause wars, they exacerbate and prolong them, creating severe consequences as seen in Sudan’s Darfur region. Chambas highlighted the African Union’s strategic framework aimed at controlling the proliferation of small arms, asserting that disarmament is crucial for sustainable development.





INTERPOL’s Special Representative Roraima Ana Andriani noted the financial connections between small arms trafficking and transnational organized crime. The use of 3D printing to create untraceable “ghost guns” has turned the internet into a resource for criminals to obtain weapon parts and instructions easily.





Arnoux Descardes from Volontariat pour le développement d’Haïti described the dire situation in Haiti, with an estimated 500,000 small arms in circulation, mostly in the hands of gangs controlling Port-au-Prince. Descardes thanked the Security Council for extending an arms embargo to prevent non-state groups in Haiti from acquiring weapons, stressing the impact of arms trafficking on the nation’s crises.





Delegates at the meeting called for international collaboration to curb the flow of weapons to gangs and terrorist groups, with some highlighting the effectiveness of regional initiatives. The situation in Ukraine was also discussed, with its delegate condemning illicit arms transfers amid ongoing conflict.





The ongoing threat posed by small arms was underscored by Slovenia’s delegate, who noted that these weapons are involved in taking a life every minute globally. Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister, Alhaji Musa Timothy Kabba, emphasized the importance of comprehensive arms management systems in post-conflict regions.





Echoing the need for inclusive peacebuilding efforts, several speakers advocated for the involvement of women and youth in disarmament processes. They pointed out the disproportionate impact of illicit arms on these groups and stressed their vital role in achieving sustainable peace.





The Arms Trade Treaty and the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons were highlighted as essential components of the global effort to control arms proliferation. Delegates also shared best practices from various regions, emphasizing the importance of tracing mechanisms and responsible arms export policies.





The United States’ representative cautioned against diverting resources to initiatives with limited relevance to arms control, advocating for focused efforts that yield tangible benefits. The Council’s recent decision to authorize a Gang Suppression Force in Haiti was cited as a model for effective international cooperation in addressing illicit arms trafficking.

