HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 June 2025 – As the UAE moves steadily toward an electric future, Vietnam’s VinFast is establishing its presence, aligning with government ambitions and shifting consumer preferences.

Something electric this way comes to the streets of the UAE, as global EV brands are racing to capture the attention of local drivers. These include some from faraway places like Vietnam, as in the case of VinFast, which has been opening showrooms and hosting brand launches in the GCC nations.

It’s easy to see why this is the case. Market projections show the UAE’s electric vehicle market revenue will reach $1.95 billion by 2025[1]. The people also seem ready for a change: A 2024 survey found that 73% of UAE residents want to buy electric cars, with 50% of participants drawn by the promise of advanced technology, improved fuel efficiency (35%), and enhanced safety features[2]. Almost half view electric vehicles as the future of transportation, with 38% planning to purchase one soon. And for some early adopters, that future is already here, with a 23.6% increase in EV charging usage in Dubai by early 2025, according to Dubai’s Electricity and Water Authority[3].

The UAE government recognizes this momentum and acts accordingly. Dubai offers free parking for EV owners, provides complimentary Salik tags, and has been expanding charging infrastructure. One expert even suggested creating an EV-only lane on Sheikh Zayed Road if the government wants to achieve its goal of having half of the cars on its roads be electric by 2050[4].

In that context, emerging brands are all vying for a piece of the UAE market, challenging traditional automakers with fresh design languages, high-tech features, and competitive pricing. The upstart VinFast exemplifies this new wave of car manufacturers.

In its home market of Vietnam, a country not historically associated with high-tech car manufacturing, VinFast has managed to build an EV supply chain with a 60% localization rate, aiming for 80% by 2026.

The brand has recently become Vietnam’s best-selling car brand in 2024, thanks to its comprehensive EV ecosystem that includes widespread charging infrastructure and strong after-sales policies. That local appeal has become the launchpad for expansion across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

VinFast’s VF 8 model represents the brand’s international debut, featuring premium design elements and advanced smart technology that align with UAE preferences for both sustainability and luxury.

The VF 8 offers competitive performance metrics alongside industry-leading warranty coverage of 10-year/200,000 km vehicle coverage, 10-year/unlimited mileage battery coverage, and comprehensive after-sales support. The vehicle’s refined design language and cutting-edge technology package, including a full set of ADAS and 11 airbags, appeal to drivers who view their cars as extensions of their lifestyle choices.

More global players will likely enter the UAE market, drawn by government support, consumer enthusiasm, and infrastructure development. The combination creates ideal conditions for brands willing to invest in long-term success.

In that context, new EV brands like VinFast, by diving in early, are actively shaping the future of driving in the UAE, proving that electric mobility can deliver both environmental benefits and exceptional experiences.

[1] https://www.dimsumdaily.hk/uae-electric-vehicle-market-set-to-reach-us1-95-billion-by-2025/

[2] https://en.aletihad.ae/news/uae/4505670/uae-residents-show-strong-preference-for-electric-cars–surv

[3] https://www.utilities-me.com/news/dubai-electric-vehicle-dewa-increase

[4] https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/auto/uae-electric-vehicle-adoption-initiatives-ev-lane?_refresh=true

https://me.vinfast.com/