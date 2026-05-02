Americans Urged to Hold Leaders Accountable for Unlawful War on Iran

Tehran: Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, has emphasized the American public's right and duty to hold their leaders accountable for what he describes as an illegal war against Iran. In a message on X, Baqaei highlighted the moral responsibility of Americans to address their administration's actions.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei shared a video of a U.S. congressperson's remarks during a hearing with the country's war secretary, who acknowledged that Iran posed no threat to the United States. Baqaei criticized the U.S. administration's decision to engage in a 'war of choice' against Iran, labeling it as a clear, unprovoked act of aggression.

Baqaei further insisted that the American public must demand accountability from their authorities for instigating the illegal war against Iran. He referenced the United States and Israel's aggressive actions, including the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and senior commanders during indirect nuclear negotiations. He also condemned the bombing of a school in Minab, southern Iran, which resulted in the deaths of 168 people, including schoolchildren.