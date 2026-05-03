Man Utd vs Liverpool: Injury Concerns and Key Match Details Revealed

Manchester: Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday in a high-stakes Premier League encounter that could define both teams' European aspirations. Sitting third and fourth in the table respectively, the fierce rivals are battling to secure a coveted Champions League spot.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, a victory for Michael Carrick's rejuvenated United would guarantee their place in Europe's elite competition and move them six points clear of Liverpool. Meanwhile, Arne Slot's injury-hit side needs a win to leapfrog the Red Devils on goal difference, setting the stage for an explosive and tense afternoon in Manchester.

This fixture marks the 218th meeting between the two biggest clubs in English football, with critical Champions League qualification on the line as the season nears its dramatic conclusion. The highly anticipated match will kick off on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at Old Trafford (10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST). The referee for the match is Darren England, with Stuart Atwell on VAR duty.

Manchester United head into the game in relatively good shape but will be without center-back Matthijs de Ligt, whose back injury may have ended his season. Lisandro Mart­nez is serving the third and final match of his suspension following a red card against Leeds. There are doubts over left-back Luke Shaw, who picked up a problem in the last game, and forward Matheus Cunha (hip), though manager Michael Carrick remains hopeful about their availability. In positive news off the pitch, academy product Kobbie Mainoo has just signed a new five-year contract.

Liverpool are facing a major injury crisis, particularly in attack. Striker Alexander Isak is out with a groin injury, leaving the team without a recognized number nine, as Hugo Ekitike is already out for the season with an Achilles tendon tear. Star winger Mohamed Salah remains sidelined with a muscle issue. Goalkeeper Alisson and backup Giorgi Mamardashvili are both carrying fitness issues, meaning third-choice Freddie Woodman is likely to start again. Defender Milos Kerkez has had some niggles but returned to training. Additionally, Salah emotionally confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season after nine years.

Michael Carrick emphasized the significance of the match, stating, "It's definitely one of my favourite games; a landmark game. There are big games and intense rivalries with other teams, but this one is at the very top. Because of the history and the feeling behind it." On finishing above Liverpool, he added, "It shows the progress of the group. We are coming into this game in a very good position. We are treating this like a one-off, special game."

Arne Slot commented on Alisson's fitness, saying, "very close to training with us. I have to hear today from medical staff if he's able to train today, tomorrow or otherwise the start of next week. He's very close, but we of course also don't want to take any risk."

In terms of recent form, Manchester United have won three of their last five matches, with their only recent home league defeat in 2026 coming against Leeds United. Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games but suffered two cup defeats to PSG in their recent overall run.

This is the 218th meeting between the teams and the 186th in league football. Man United are currently 22 points better off than at the same stage of the previous campaign under Michael Carrick's revival. A Liverpool clean sheet on Sunday would mark the first time they have not conceded at Old Trafford in consecutive games since January 2002.