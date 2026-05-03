Lebanese MP Declares Resistance as Sole ‘National, Irreplaceable Option’

Beirut: A member of the Lebanese Parliament's Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Hassan Fadlallah, has emphasized the commitment to the resistance path, calling it 'a national and irreplaceable option'. Speaking in the Lebanese parliament on Sunday, Fadlallah said that the country's resistance is a 'national and irreplaceable option' for liberating the occupied lands, defending the people, and ensuring Lebanon's security, adding that this path will continue without retreat.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Fadlallah stated that "the resistance will not withdraw from its positions until it compels the enemy to stop its attacks. Any new agreement must guarantee that such acts of aggression do not occur again." He asserted that the resistance will persist in its confrontations, relying on the will of the people and its own forces.

Fadlallah further criticized some political factions for pursuing direct negotiations with the enemy and making unilateral concessions, expressing that this approach exacerbates internal divisions. He emphasized that the resistance would not recognize the outcome of such negotiations-whether they involve direct talks with the enemy or unilateral concessions-and would not allow them to be implemented. He argued that this process has yielded no benefits for Lebanon and has instead perpetuated ongoing conflicts.

He called for a return to internal consensus and the adoption of a unified stance to address the consequences of the war, warning against the escalation of internal tensions and media provocations. Fadlallah stressed that maintaining national unity requires avoiding sectarian provocations and respecting all social and political groups in Lebanon.