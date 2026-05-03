Iran’s Mission in Congo Hosts ‘No to War’ Campaign with Cultural Exhibition

Kinshasa: The 'No to War' campaign, presented as a combined exhibition featuring photography, Iranian-Congolese fusion music, dialogue, and a children's painting desk, was held at Iran's Embassy in Kinshasa. The event aimed to foster solidarity and support for the Iranian people by highlighting the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and the students of Minab School.According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the exhibition focused on condemning the actions of the US and the Israeli regime, while also promoting popular solidarity against war. The event saw a significant turnout, particularly among children and youth, which helped to create a strong atmosphere of unity.Embassy staff delivered speeches that aimed to raise public awareness, and the event featured creative elements such as a large banner, a children's painting desk, and an AI-produced Iranian-Congolese fusion music piece. These components added a unique appeal to the exhibition.The exhibition succe ssfully communicated Iran's anti-war message and served as a platform for fostering cultural solidarity between the peoples of Iran and Congo.