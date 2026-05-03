VP Aref Praises Oil Industry’s Key Role During War

Tehran: First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has commended the oil industry's outstanding performance during the war imposed by the US and Israeli regime, emphasizing that the oil sector is crucial to the country's economic activities.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during a meeting on Saturday, Aref highlighted the vital role of the oil industry in maintaining stability and peace in society through its continuous production, exports, and energy supply.

Referring to the key role of the oil industry in wartime conditions, he said that the employees of the oil industry used their intelligence and expertise to help preserve the country's economic stability.