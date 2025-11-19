Search
Close this search box.
Recent Posts

Araghchi and PGCC Secretary General Discuss Regional Developments

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently engaged in a phone call with Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, to discuss mutual interests and regional developments.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the discussion took place on Sunday and highlighted the growing relations between Iran and the member states of the PGCC. Both parties emphasized the importance of continuing consultations and enhancing cooperation across various fields.

Recent News
Popular News
Quick Links

Copyright © 2025 Iran News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.