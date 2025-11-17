Tehran: Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has condemned the United States and its allies for escalating tensions in their ongoing campaign against the Islamic Republic’s scientific advancements. In a recent interview with Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV network, Eslami highlighted that attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities represent an unprecedented assault on the nation’s scientific capabilities.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the AEOI chief emphasized that the timing and nature of these attacks indicate a dangerous new phase in this conflict. He characterized the targeting of Iran’s nuclear installations as a blatant crime against a nation determined to pursue peaceful nuclear knowledge despite external pressures. Eslami emphasized that Tehran does not compromise on its rights and will not allow anyone to impose their will upon it.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, also said in an interview with the same TV channel that the US must be held accountable for the recent aggression, asserting that Washington would bear full responsibility for the consequences. He noted that Iran is preparing new deterrent measures in response to these threats, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to its rights and scientific development.

Gharibabadi criticized US sanctions as ineffective, stating that the Iranian people have adapted to pressures with resilience and creativity. He warned that Iran would respond decisively to any unjust actions that threaten its scientific advancements, including a fundamental reassessment of its relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to safeguard its sovereignty and prevent political manipulation of its nuclear file.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the objectives of the Israeli regime and the United States in this conflict were not achieved, emphasizing that they failed to meet any of their goals. Specifically, if their aim was to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, that objective was not realized.