Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan, engaged in a telephone conversation on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments, including the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian foreign ministry provided a readout of the conversation, highlighting the emphasis on strengthening bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest. The ministers deliberated on the forthcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting and the draft resolution proposed by three European countries regarding the Iranian nuclear issue.

The discussion extended to developments in Palestine and Gaza, addressing the United Nations Security Council’s new resolution. The ministers underscored the necessity to halt the violence against Palestinians and emphasized the importance of recognizing the full rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.