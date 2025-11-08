Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a response to recent statements by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Foreign Minister of Oman, asserting that Iran is not pursuing the development of nuclear weapons. Araghchi communicated his message through a post on the X social network.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi addressed allegations that recent bombings of Iran by Israeli and US forces were justified by an imminent nuclear threat. He cited the IAEA Chief’s explicit statement affirming that Iran “is not and was not” developing nuclear weapons. Additionally, Araghchi noted the remarks of Omani Foreign Minister H.E. AlBusaidi, who, as a trusted intermediary between Iran and the US, confirmed that Iran posed no nuclear threat.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran remains committed to diplomacy, stating that those who disrupted negotiations are to blame for the current tensions. He accused Israel of undermining diplomatic efforts due to its fear

of failing in what he termed the “Iran Demonization Project.”

He further criticized the current US administration, reminding that President Biden had pledged to discontinue former Prime Minister Netanyahu’s influence over American policy regarding Iran, suggesting it is not too late for the US to adjust its approach.