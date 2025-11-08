Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the world witnessed only a fraction of Iran’s power during the 12-day war with Israel in June, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic is now even more prepared for any potential new conflict.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera Arabic. He responded to questions on various issues including Iran’s nuclear program, and the 12-day war which the US entered by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on June 22.

‘I think the whole world witnessed part of our power during the 12-day war. Despite the surprise attacks Israel carried out against us on the first day, we were able to respond immediately. In the early days, Mr. Trump tweeted that we should surrender unconditionally, but by the 12th day, it was they who proposed an unconditional ceasefire,’ the top diplomat said, referring to the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

Araghchi also warned Israel that it would fail again if it launched a new war against Iran, arguing that the Islamic Republic has identified the enemy’s weak points during the 12-day confrontation. He added that the conflict proved Israel’s air defense system can be penetrated, noting that Iran also tested its missiles in real combat and now knows how to launch them with greater accuracy and power.

The top Iranian diplomat said that during the 12-day war, his country made every effort to prevent the conflict from spilling over into the wider region, even as Israel tried to expand it to the Persian Gulf by attacking Iran’s oil and petrochemical facilities there. Araghchi emphasized that Iran does not seek war or its escalation, but faces a warmongering regime ready to drag the entire region into conflict.

The Iranian official further stated that Iran has pursued a policy of good neighborliness over the past year, rapidly expanding its relations, especially in the Persian Gulf. He added that a major shift has occurred in the region, with countries now recognizing who the real enemy is, and previous propaganda portraying Iran as a threat has lost credibility.

Araghchi addressed Iran’s nuclear negotiations, expressing confidence in the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and readiness to negotiate with any country to prove it. He emphasized that an agreement on the nuclear issue remains possible, but that the United States is making excessive and unreasonable demands.

Araghchi also discussed Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, stating that it remains in the same location where it was prior to the 12-day war, and that the technology used in Iran’s nuclear program has not been lost. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to pursuing wise and constructive engagement with the world, while prioritizing strengthening relations with its neighbors.