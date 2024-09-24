Press Release

BUSINESSNEXT wins Comparably 2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award

The only Indian-origin company among the top 150 global firms to receive the award

NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  BUSINESSNEXT (parent company of CRMNEXT), a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, is thrilled to announce that it has won the “2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award” from Comparably.

With this, BUSINESSNEXT becomes the only Indian-origin company that has secured a spot among the top 150 global firms celebrated for employee satisfaction.

This award is based on anonymous feedback from employees on Comparably.com, which evaluates the company’s efforts on various employee workplace, benefit, and wellness parameters. The recognition and award highlight BUSINESSNEXT’s commitment to fostering a supportive and enriching work environment and celebrates its comprehensive offerings that contribute to employee satisfaction, well-being, and an unparalleled workplace culture. From competitive benefits to unique perks, the company’s focus on employee-centric policies has helped it stand out in the industry.

Lipika Mohanty, Director of People and Development at BUSINESSNEXT, stated, “BUSINESSNEXT is truly honored to receive the prestigious Best Perks & Benefits award”.

“This recognition, based on employee surveys, reflects our continued dedication to ensuring our employees thrive both personally and professionally, and it reinforces the culture of care we strive to maintain every day. The 2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award from Comparably further emphasizes BUSINESSNEXT’s position as a leading employer, and showcases our value of “We Care” as well as our continued commitment to employee well-being”, added Mohanty.

About BUSINESSNEXT

BUSINESSNEXT offers composable enterprise solutions focused on global banks and financial services. Recognized as a leader by Forrester, it uses AI and ML-driven cloud platforms—CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT & WORKNEXT—to enable digital transformation. Its modular hyper SaaS modular solutions provide seamless integration and plug-and-play capabilities. Serving over 1 million users across 65,000 branches and call centers, BUSINESSNEXT manages 1 billion customers worldwide. With headquarters in Raleigh, USA, and Noida, India, the company operates in 14 countries across 5 continents.

For more information visit:
https://www.businessnext.com/

Media contact:
Ajay Joshi | +91 7814023329 | ajay.joshi@businessnext.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3a0793-8bb7-4cf1-aa82-76720a21145b

