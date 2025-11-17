Islamabad: Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, has arrived in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, to participate in the 13th round of bilateral political consultations between the two countries. Upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport early on Monday, Takht-Ravanchi and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Nabi Shirazi, the charg© d’affaires of Iran’s Embassy in Islamabad, and Pakistani diplomats.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan Amna Baloch will lead the Pakistani delegation in the talks. A meeting with the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, is also on the agenda of Takht-Ravanchi’s visit to Islamabad. The 12th round of bilateral political consultations between Iran and Pakistan was held in Tehran in 2023.

Earlier on November 9, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, expressed Iran’s readiness to assist Pakistan in resolving ongoing tensions with Afghanistan. Araghchi emphasized the significance of the longstanding and friendly ties between the two neighboring Muslim nations, highlighting Iran’s commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors. He voiced concerns regarding the current state of affairs between Afghanistan and Pakistan, underscoring the necessity for continued dialogue facilitated by influential regional countries to address differences and reduce tensions.