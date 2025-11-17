Riyadh: Iran’s wushu and taekwondo teams delivered a standout performance at the Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, earning a total of five gold, three silver, and one bronze medals on Sunday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, on the second and final day of the wushu competition, five Iranian sanda athletes competed in the finals, securing four gold and one silver medals. In the women’s 56 kg category, Sara Shafiei triumphed over Egypt’s Shad Abdel Sadeq, claiming the gold medal in her first international appearance. In the 60 kg category, Soheila Mansourian defeated Egypt’s Habiba Abouomar to win gold after overcoming her Tunisian opponent in the semi-finals.

In the men’s 60 kg category, Amirhossein Hemmati won the gold medal after defeating competitors from Turkey, Sudan, and Kyrgyzstan, culminating in a victory against Egypt’s Youssef. Erfan Moharrami, a world champion in the 70 kg men’s category, clinched gold by defeating Abror Hakimov of Kyrgyzstan. Farbod Taleshi, competing in the 85 kg category, earned a silver medal after losing to Egypt’s Alhussein Wahdan, despite an initial round victory. Shahrbanou Mansourian secured a bronze medal in the women’s 70 kg category.

Iran’s taekwondo athletes also excelled during the Islamic Games. In the -60 kg category, Ali Asghar Ali Moradian captured gold by defeating Mohsen Rezaee of Afghanistan. Rojan Goodarzi, competing in the -51 kg women’s category, won a bronze medal after defeating a contestant from Uzbekistan, despite losing to Turkey’s Elif Akgul in a crucial match. Yalda Valinejad secured a silver medal in the -70 kg category after victories over Turkish and Nigerian competitors but was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Uzuda Sobirnova in the final. Amir Reza Sadeghian settled for silver in the -82 kg men’s category after losing to Haitam Zarhouti of Morocco in the finals.