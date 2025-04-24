Foreign Minister Araqchi and IAEA Chief Hold Telephone Discussion on Iran-U.S. Talks



Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, who is currently in Washington, engaged in a phone conversation on April 22, 2025. The discussion focused on the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi informed Grossi about the developments in the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to pursuing diplomacy with goodwill and seriousness.

During the conversation, Grossi commended Iran’s responsible approach to the negotiations. He expressed the IAEA’s willingness to support the talks between Tehran and Washington, aligning with the agency’s responsibilities and its Statute.

Following the phone call, Araqchi departed for China on Tuesday, continuing his diplomatic engagements.