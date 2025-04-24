General

Iran and Tajikistan Sign MoU on Security Cooperation

Tehran: Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his Tajik counterpart, Rahimzoda Ramazon Hamro, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the agreement focuses on key areas such as combating organized terrorism, human trafficking, and smuggling of nationals. Momeni expressed optimism that the implementation of the MoU would strengthen security in Iran and Tajikistan.



He also stated that addressing issues like terrorism, narcotics, and organized crime, which are classified as regional and cross-border challenges, could serve as a foundation for closer bilateral cooperation.

