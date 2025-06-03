Foreign Minister Araqchi Meets with Lebanese Counterpart to Discuss Regional Cooperation

Beirut: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is visiting Lebanon, has met with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji in Beirut to hold talks on issues of mutual interest.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, upon his arrival at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Tuesday morning, Araqchi told reporters that in its foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran prioritizes its relations with neighboring states, West Asian nations, and friendly countries.

The Iranian minister emphasized that the visit to Beirut is part of a regional tour that began in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Araqchi stated that he is scheduled to hold talks with senior Lebanese officials in Beirut during his visit, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for increased cooperation.