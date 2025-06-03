Beirut: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has reiterated the significance of Lebanon’s independence and territorial integrity for Iran and the broader region. Araqchi emphasized this stance while speaking to reporters at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri Airport during his visit on Tuesday morning.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi outlined that the objective of his visit is to engage with Lebanese officials and the public to discuss mutual interests. He also highlighted that Iran’s foreign policy prioritizes its neighbors and allies in the West Asia region.

The minister praised the enduring relationship between Iran and Lebanon, underscoring the commitment of both nations to continue fostering these ties based on mutual respect and benefits. Araqchi reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, clarifying that this support does not equate to interference in Lebanon’s internal matters.

Araqchi’s visit to Beirut follows a two-day trip to Egypt. During his stay in Lebanon, he is scheduled to meet with the country’s president, prime minister, speaker of parliament, and foreign minister. He expressed optimism that the evolving situation in Lebanon and the region could pave the way for enhanced relations between the two countries.