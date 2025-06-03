Cairo: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has described the level of trust and confidence in relations between Tehran and Cairo as unprecedented. Following a state visit to Egypt, Araqchi took to social media X on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction with his trip to Egypt.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the top diplomat termed his meetings with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty as very important. Diplomacy between Iran and Egypt has entered a new phase, Araqchi said. The level of interaction and political cooperation, and most importantly, the level of trust and confidence in relations between the two countries, is unprecedented, he said.

As two influential powers in the region, enjoying an ancient culture and civilization, Iran and Egypt bear a common responsibility in maintaining peace, stability and tranquility in the region, said Araqchi. The Foreign Minister praised the discussions during his visit to Egypt, calling them very effective.

Araqchi arrived in Cairo on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. On Monday, he met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and later with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Iran and Egypt aim to boost bilateral relations, building on efforts made over the past two years.