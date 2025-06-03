Caracas: Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, leading a delegation to Venezuela, has emphasized Iran’s commitment to defending freedom-seeking nations and combating oppression. During a meeting with representatives of different religions, scholars, and cultural figures in Caracas, Qalibaf called for peacemakers and rights seekers to play their role in supporting global freedom.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Qalibaf reiterated Iran’s policy of standing by nations fighting injustice and highlighted the importance of dialogue among divine religions to counter divisive plots. He noted the religious coexistence in Iran, where Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians live and participate in the country’s administration.

Qalibaf also addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip, condemning what he described as genocide against Palestinians facilitated by global powers supporting the Zionist regime. Since arriving in Caracas, Qalibaf has engaged in discussions with Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolas Maduro, focusing on bilateral cooperation.

In a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Rodriguez, Qalibaf exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing international developments. He presented the ‘Right Side of History’ medal to Rodriguez and other officials, acknowledging their efforts in strengthening ties between Iran and Venezuela.

Qalibaf’s visit to Venezuela marks the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour, with subsequent visits planned to Cuba and Brazil. In Brazil, he will attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, set to discuss the role of BRICS parliaments in fostering inclusive and sustainable global governance.