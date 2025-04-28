General

Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman Prepare for New Round of Iran-U.S. Talks

iadminComments Off on Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman Prepare for New Round of Iran-U.S. Talks


Muscat: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, convened in Muscat, Oman, to deliberate on the forthcoming third round of indirect discussions between Iran and the United States.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi arrived in Muscat with a diplomatic and technical team to advance the dialogue. The initial round of discussions occurred in Muscat on April 12, followed by a second meeting in Rome, Italy, on April 19, with Oman serving as the mediator in both instances.



The next phase of negotiations will again be facilitated by the Omani foreign minister. U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Muscat from Moscow, Russia, on Saturday morning.



The third round of talks is slated to commence with an expert-level indirect meeting. Nonetheless, the presence of senior negotiators from both the American and Iranian sides in Muscat raises the possibility of an alteration in the proceedings, potentially enabling indirect dialogue between Araqchi and Witkoff, with Albusaidi acting as the mediator.

iadmin

Related Articles

General

Omani Ambassador Visits King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication

iadmin

Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al Said visited the King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication (KACND) today.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the KACND Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. …

General

Saudi Arabia’s Logistics Sector Continues to Thrive with 76% Growth in Second Quarter

iadmin

The logistics sector showed the highest growth among ten promising sectors in the second quarter of this year. The number of active commercial registrations reached 11,928, representing a 76% growth compared to the previous year’s 6,742 registrations….

General

President: Caspian Sea is littoral states’ heritage and wealth

iadmin

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said here on Wednesday that the Caspian Sea is a capital and a heritage for its littoral states.President Raisi made the remarks prior to his flight to Turkmenistan to attend the 6th summit of the Caspian …