General

Foreign Ministry Condemns Paraguay’s Actions Against IRGC

iadminComments Off on Foreign Ministry Condemns Paraguay’s Actions Against IRGC


Tehran: The director-general of the America Department of the Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Paraguayan government for its actions against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran. Issa Kameli, Director General for the America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, labeled the Paraguayan actions as illegal, unjustifiable, and a violation of international legal rules and norms.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Kameli expressed regret over Paraguay’s adherence to what he described as the anti-Iran policies of the Israeli regime, which he referred to as genocidal and occupying. He emphasized that the Paraguayan government bears international responsibility for this unlawful act.

Kameli further stated that the political actions taken by Paraguay represent a dangerous precedent, claiming they were designed and implemented under the influence of the Israeli regime to divert attention from the situation in Gaza. He also suggested that these actions signify complicity between Paraguayan
policymakers and individuals being prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

iadmin

Related Articles

General

Iran FM holds talks with Italian businessmen in Rome

iadmin

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday met with a group of Italian businessmen and industrialists in Rome.The meeting was organized by the Iran-Italy Chamber of Commerce.The Iranian foreign minister left Tehran for Rom…

General

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Receives First Flights of Pilgrims from Pakistan

iadmin

Madinah: The Passports Office at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah received the first flights of the pilgrims arriving from the Republic of Pakistan to perform Hajj rituals for this year 1445 AH.

The Passports Office conf…

General

Saudi Arabia’s Fish Farm Production Soars by 56.4%

iadmin

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s fish farming industry: the production of fish farmed in saltwater and inland waters has surged by 56.4% since 2021, reaching an unprecedented 1…