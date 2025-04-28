Foreign Ministry Condemns Paraguay’s Actions Against IRGC



Tehran: The director-general of the America Department of the Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Paraguayan government for its actions against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran. Issa Kameli, Director General for the America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, labeled the Paraguayan actions as illegal, unjustifiable, and a violation of international legal rules and norms.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Kameli expressed regret over Paraguay’s adherence to what he described as the anti-Iran policies of the Israeli regime, which he referred to as genocidal and occupying. He emphasized that the Paraguayan government bears international responsibility for this unlawful act.

Kameli further stated that the political actions taken by Paraguay represent a dangerous precedent, claiming they were designed and implemented under the influence of the Israeli regime to divert attention from the situation in Gaza. He also suggested that these actions signify complicity between Paraguayan

policymakers and individuals being prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.