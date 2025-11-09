Tehran: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that his recent visit to Pakistan was aimed at enhancing bilateral relations through parliamentary diplomacy as directed by Iran’s Leader. The visit, initiated by an invitation from Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, sought to express gratitude for the support of the Pakistani government and people, while also addressing economic, cultural, and security cooperation.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ghalibaf emphasized Pakistan’s strategic importance to Iran, highlighting complementary trade and deep cultural ties. He noted that Pakistan’s geographical position could serve as a bridge connecting Iran to East Asia and beyond. During his visit, Ghalibaf met with high-ranking officials, including the president, prime minister, and military officials, to discuss key issues such as increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion, improving infrastructure for trade facilitation, and enhancing border security.

The warmth of the Pakistani public’s reception, particularly during a Friday prayer event in Karachi, underscored the deep-rooted brotherhood between the two nations, Ghalibaf noted. The Iranian parliament speaker expressed hope that continued collaboration would pave the way for a brighter future for both countries, reinforcing their shared Islamic values and mutual support in overcoming challenges.

According to Ghalibaf, this visit marks a pivotal step in solidifying the alliance between Iran and Pakistan.